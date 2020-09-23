WWE News: The Rock REVEALS he'd love to wrestle his cousin Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania & wouldn't mind losing

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock revealed in an interview that he'd be open to a Wrestlemania match against his cousin Roman Reigns even if it meant losing.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares a cordial relationship with his cousin and current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The latter even made his acting debut alongside The Rock in the 2019 hit film Hobbs & Shaw while the duo have also crossed paths in WWE when The Big Dog was a part of The Shield, along with Seth Rollins and AEW wrestler Jon Moxley.

For many, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is a dream Wrestlemania match and in a recent interview for The Rock: Through the Lens with Hiram Garcia, Johnson's business partner, the former wrestler shared his honest thoughts on the possible bout. Noting how a lot of people have asked him who would be the opponent he'd like to face if he ever returns to WWE for a Wrestlemania match, The Rock confessed, "Feels like the one that would make sense would be Roman. In terms of box-office draw."

When Garcia joked as to who would go over between The Rock and Roman Reigns, Dwayne quipped, "I know how that works. I'm not going down that road. Because I know how that conversation goes. 'Listen, here's what we're thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania. But, listen, before you guys say anything. Then on the next one... that’s when...," while adding, "Listen. Real quick, 1, 2, 3... boom. Real fast!"

"But you know what, the truth is, I would be honoured not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE. But, of course man, I would be honoured to have him raise his hand on that one," the 48-year-old actor admitted.

ALSO READ: WWE: Roman Reigns has THIS to say about a possible dream match against cousin The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson

Would you like to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×