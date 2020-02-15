WWE News: Roman Reigns advises niece & The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson: Develop your own personality

Roman Reigns had some sage advice to give to his niece and The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson, who is currently training at the WWE Performance Center to become a WWE Superstar. Read below to know what Roman had to share on the same.

In some exciting news for WWE fans, Dwayne 'The Rock's Johnson's daughter Simone Johnson has started training in WWE Performance Center to become a WWE superstar. "To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said "this will be my life one day", this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this," Simone shared via an Instagram post along with a picture of herself from the WWE Performance Center. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, The Rock's cousin and WWE Superstar Roman Reigns had some sound advice to give his niece.

"If I were to give her some advice, I'd say try to develop your own personality and develop your own shtick, your own character," Reigns said. "I mean, we can do anything we want." The 34-year-old wrestler shared and added, "I think just for her own experience, it's better to create your stuff, you know what I mean? And she'll have such a stronger tie to it, it'll mean so much more to her, and she'll feel so much more accomplished if she develops that on her own, and she'll have plenty of time."

When asked about his 18-year-old niece being in good physical shape, apt for a wrestling career, Roman gushed, "Oh, good genetics. Hey, we come from a strong bloodline, brother. No doubt about that. She's going to be in great shape."

Are you excited to see Simone Johnson in WWE? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Roman Reigns REACTS to fans who felt that the wrestler's leukemia battle was a WWE storyline

Meanwhile, The Rock congratulated his daughter joining WWE on his Instagram page saying, "Dreams ain’t just for dreamers. Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first-ever 4th generation WWE athlete. Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own. So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work."

Read More