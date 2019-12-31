WWE News: Roman Reigns to battle Baron Corbin in a 'Loser eats dog food' match as they enter 2020?

Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin are reportedly scheduled for a 'Loser eats dog food' match at a WWE Live event on January 4, 2020. Read below for more details on the bizarre bout.

2019 has seen many changes in WWE with management making it an edgier viewing experience for the diehard fans. However, there are still the silly storylines, we have come to sometimes love and mostly go wtf! While angles like the 24x7 Championship was entertaining thanks to R-Truth and Drew Maverick, the current Rusev-Lana-Bobby Lashley storyline is going "overboard" to another level. Then we have angles, which are simply "weird". Don't believe us? This storyline, in particular, involves Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin!

According to Cageside Seats, when the WWE Universe attends the WWE Live event at Cape Girardeau, Missouri on January 4, 2020, you'll see these two wrestlers battle it out in a match which is being deemed as 'Loser eats dog food' bout. Given WWE's history, the match is exactly what it sounds like! Dogs have become an integral part of Roman and Baron's feud given the former's nickname is The Big Dog. Earlier, Corbin, along with Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode had ridiculed Reigns by bringing out a dog mascot dressed as the wrestler. During a recent beatdown, they also covered Roman in dog food while his hands were tied behind his head on the ring post.

Big Dog’s bringing ALLLLL the fireworks to NYE!!! Let’s start 2020 right! Yessssir! https://t.co/RCes6kX1wI — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Roman sought revenge from Baron in the best of ways in a recent episode of SmackDown when he ambushed the latter during his No. 1 contender's match against Daniel Bryan and The Miz for Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend's Universal Championship. Eventually, Daniel won the bout to secure a match against Bray at Royal Rumble 2020.

