WWE News: Roman Reigns believes he is WWE’s biggest star ‘regardless if I’m on the show or not’

While he is staying away from the wrestling scene amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Roman Reigns said he is WWE’s biggest star even though he is currently not performing in the ring. Read on to know more.

Roman Reigns has been maintaining his distance from the wrestling scene for quite some time now. Earlier this year, the wrestling star pulled out of his fight against Goldberg for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 36, and has not entered the wrestling wring ever since. Explaining his decision, Reigns clarified that he decided to take a break amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and practice social distancing to keep his family safe, especially since her wife recently gave birth to twins.

While the fans have been waiting for him to return, the wrestler has not made any announcement about the same. However, during a recent interview with Metroplus, the wrestler stated that even though he is not currently active in the wrestling ring, he believes he is WWE’s biggest star. “I am WWE's biggest star, regardless of if I am on the show or not. I have everything to prove and everything to lose as well,” he said while talking about his wrestling career.

He also mentioned that he has been working out to stay in shape and can’t wait to make a comeback. “I'm ready to smash people if you know what I mean. I've been training my butt off during this pandemic.” Speaking about his comeback, the wrestler said, “I am gonna get in there and compete at the highest level... hopefully for a title. More specifically, the Universal Championship. If not, I will be there to prove that I'm not just the top of the mountain, but I am the mountain.”

Share your comment ×