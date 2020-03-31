WWE News: Roman Reigns defends his decision to pull out of WrestleMania 36 amid Coronavirus crisis

Roman Reigns opens up about pulling out of WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg amid Coronavirus crisis. Here’s what he said.

Last week it was reported that WWE superstar Roman Reigns has decided to opt out of the WrestleMania 36 Universal Championship match against Goldberg. While initially there was no official confirmation, the 34-year-old wrestler confirmed the news in a lengthy video posted on Instagram. In the clip, Roman also slammed people for criticising his choice and defended his decision to prioritise his health. “Plain and simple, it’s “Nice to be nice”. You should try it ASAP!” he wrote in the caption.

In 2018, Roman had to take a leave of absence after he was diagnosed with leukemia. Reportedly, he had been battling the disease for 11 years. After recovering, he made a successful comeback in the wrestling scene and hogged headlines for his feud with Goldberg. However, before finally locking horns with the 53-year-old wrestling star, Roman pulled out. Since he is immunocompromised because of his battle with leukemia, Roman did not want to risk his health amid the coronavirus scare.

“For years now, for years, people have been like, 'Don't show up to WrestleMania, we don't want you in it.' You know what I mean? There's a handful of dudes and haters that didn't want me there, but the moment I make a choice for me and my family I'm a coward, I'm a sissy. But you don't know the whole story. You don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns, you don't know if I have family in my household, older family,” he said in the video.

He also urged people to be kind to each other. “If we can, let's not just do it in the real world, let's do it on here. It's easy man, all it takes is starting right now. Just be kind to others, let's try to better each other and hopefully we're gonna come out with so many better habits, but it can't just be about cleanliness, we gotta be clean inside, too,” he added.

He further apologised to his fans for pulling out of the highly anticipated match. “For all my fans, you know I'm sorry I didn't get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain. But sometimes things are more important and I had to make a choice for me and my family. I still love this game, I still love pro wrestling, sports entertainment. I still love being in the ring,” he stated. He also reflected on this year’s WrestleMania going audience free. “It's a little weird being in the ring with nobody watching, nobody in the arena,” he said.

