WWE News: Roman Reigns mourns passing away of ring announcer Howard Finkel: We lost one of the greatest ever

WWE superstar Roman Reigns mourned the passing away of the Hall of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel with a heartfelt message.

Roman Reigns penned an emotional tribute to the WWE Hall of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel. WWE lost its legendary announcer, who was fondly known as The Fink, at the age of 69. Howard started working for the company in 1975 and was the longest-tenured employee in the history of WWE. He even lent his voice for the first-ever WrestleMania match. Mourning the loss, Roman posted a heartfelt message for the beloved announcer and stated that even his health was declining, Howard was concerned about Roman’s well-being.

In 2018, Roman had to take a leave of absence after he was diagnosed with leukemia. Reportedly, he had been battling the disease for 11 years, and the disease has left him immunocompromised. Roman mentioned in the tweet that Howard was concerned about his battle with leukemia. “Even as Howard's health declined, he was more concerned about me and my fight to be healthy. We lost one of the greatest ever. He was the greatest ring announcer ever, and that couldn't even compare to the human being that he was. RIP Fink,” he wrote.

“When considering the greatest ring announcers in the history of sports and sports-entertainment, you’d be hard-pressed to name one better than Howard Finkel,” WWE said in a statement while reacting to the tragic news. The company’s CEO Vince McMahon also tweeted an emotional message for the announcer. “Saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and WWE’s first employee, WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel. The grandest moments in sports-entertainment history were made all the grander thanks to Howard’s iconic voice,” he wrote. ALSO READ: WWE News: The Revival have picked a new name for their Tag Team after leaving WWE?

