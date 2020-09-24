  1. Home
WWE News: Roman Reigns QUIPS how Jon Moxley really screwed up the possibility of The Shield's reunion

Roman Reigns recently joked about how Jon Moxley completely screwed up the possibility of there ever being The Shield reunion in WWE after his switch to AEW.
Back in 2012, The Shield blazed through WWE as an unstoppable faction who laid to waste all the top WWE superstars including John Cena, The Rock and The Undertaker. Eventually, they became so big that the wrestling company had to split the members - Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, as solo stars. However, from time to time, we would see The Hounds of Justice reunite much to WWE Universe's happiness.

Then came 2019 with the shocking announcement that Dean Ambrose was not renewing his WWE contract. Shifting back to his Jon Moxley avatar, the 34-year-old wrestler jumped ship to AEW, which is now a major competition to WWE with the wrestler currently being the reigning AEW World Champion. During a recent Zoom call with Mania Club via Wrestling Inc., Reigns was asked who he would join if he had to choose between a faction of his family or The Shield. Taking a hilarious dig at his good friend, Roman quipped with a smile, "Well, I guess Ambrose or Moxley really screwed that up. He messed around and just left us."

The 35-year-old wrestler confessed that he doesn't believe The Shield will return even if Moxley returns to WWE. "I don't think The Shield will ever be recreated or brought back. We were so good and honestly, I think we did the reunion thing a few years ago a little too much. We're one of the only factions who came into it as no-namers and then walked out and had our final group hug as world champions," Reigns confessed.

ALSO READ: WWE News: Jon Moxley REVEALS he's a big fan of The Shield member Roman Reigns teaming up with Paul Heyman

Do you think, years from now, The Shield could ever reunite in WWE? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

