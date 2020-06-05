WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals he is looking forward to his WWE return: I can’t wait to get back to normal

WWE superstar Roman Reigns reveals he is looking forward to his WWE return once things go back to normal. Read on to know more.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns decided to take a break from the wrestling scene and practice social distancing with his family. While it was speculated that the wrester took the decision to avoid contracting the deadly Coronavirus, considering he is immunocompromised because of his battle with leukemia, it was later revealed that he took the decision because his wife recently gave birth to twins. While the scientists across the world are still trying to figure out a cure for the life-threatening disease, Roman is looking forward to making a comeback once the COVID-19 crisis settles down.

WWE recently posted a video on their YouTube channel, in which Roman opened up about his current WWE status and a possible return. He started off by expressing gratitude towards his fans who stuck by him though it all. “All of this security that I have in my life now to be able to protect my family to be comfortable is because of our fanbase. I just wanted you all to know that I’m so thankful… grateful for everything that I’ve been able to earn and all of the experiences that I’ve been able to go through because it’s been an amazing ride,” he said.

He further mentioned that he cannot wait to get back in the wrestling ring once the situation gets better. “I can’t wait to get back to normal and entertain on a weekly basis,” he added. Even though the company is regularly hosting events, amid the ongoing lockdown, Roman decided to maintain his distance from the scene.

