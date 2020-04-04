WWE News: Roman Reigns sends a video message to a hospitalised young fan who had WrestleMania 36 tickets

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, who is currently self isolating, sent a video message to a hospitalised young fan who had Wrestlemania 36 tickets.

Even though he is currently self-isolating and has pulled out of the WrestleMania 36 event, Roman Reigns still cares about the WWE fans and is staying connected with them. The WWE superstar gave a young hospitalised fan the surprise of his life when he sent him a heart-warming video message. 15-year-old Anthony Primavera is currently battling kidney disease and gets regular dialysis. This time, when Anthony went for his appointment at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, he had a surprise waiting for him.

The kid was planning on going to the big event and even had the ticket, but amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, WWE decided to tape the show without the live audience. Much like Anthony, Roman has also suffered a serious illness as a child. The wrestler’s battle with leukemia, which started at a very young age, has left him immunocompromised. This is why he decided to opt-out of the Universal Championship match against Goldberg amid the ongoing health crisis.

“Hey! Anthony! What’s up buddy? It is Roman Reigns. We actually have a mutual friend who told me about you. Told me you were a big fan of mine and told me you are going through a rough time right now and I just want you to know that I am thinking about you. I am going to be praying for you, my man. And just let you know that we have your back. I know you are under some strange times right now. If we get back to a situation where I can come and visit, I would love to do that. You are not alone man, we are with you. See you, buddy,” Roman said in the video. ALSO READ: WWE News: Shayna Baszler says ‘the world needs’ WrestleMania 36 amid COVID 19 crisis

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More