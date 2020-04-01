WWE News: Roman Reigns to stay away from the wrestling scene till scientists come up with COVID 19 vaccine?

Will Roman Reigns stay away from the wrestling ring till the scientists come up with COVID 19 vaccine? Read on to find out.

While the fans were eagerly waiting to see the WWE superstar in action at the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event, Roman Reigns revealed that he has decided to opt-out of the Universal Championship match against Goldberg. Since the 34-year-old Wrestler is immunocompromised because of his battle with leukemia, he did not want to risk his health amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. However, experts think the Roman might stay away from the wrestling ring long after the upcoming event.

Since he had decided to pull out of the upcoming event citing health concerns, it is possible that Roman will stay out of the wrestling scene till the time scientists come up with a vaccine for the deadly virus, which according to various reports, might take at least 18 months. While various studies are being conducted globally to find a cure to the ongoing health crisis, health experts have asked people to practice social distancing to control the spread.

Taking this advice seriously, many countries have declared lockdown. While the shutdown might prevent the virus from spreading any further and people might be able to get out and go to work after a few weeks, it will still take months to create a vaccine, which will protect people from the disease. And since Roman is immunocompromised and could still contract the disease once the lockdown is lifted, he might consider staying at home for a little while longer.

Last week, the wrestler posted a video confirming and defending his decision to opt-out of the WrestleMania 36 event and slammed people for criticising him. “You don't know the whole story. You don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns, you don't know if I have family in my household, older family". While he did apologise to his fans, Roman said he had to take this decision for his family. “For all my fans, you know I'm sorry I didn't get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain. But I had to make a choice for me and my family,” he added. ALSO READ: WWE News: Edge opens up about retiring for the second and final time: I just want it to be compelling

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More