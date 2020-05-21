WWE News: Roman Reigns, Triple H and other WWE superstars mourn Shad Gaspard's death with heartfelt tributes

Roman Reigns, Triple H and other WWE superstars mourned Shad Gaspard death’s and posted heartfelt tributes to the wrestler.

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard was declared dead on May 20, three days after the wrestler went missing at the Venice beach. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that it recovered the 39-year-old wrestler’s body near the beach, Fox News. The wrestler was visiting the beach with his son and wife Siliana. Shad and his 10-year-old son Aryeh were pulled into a rip current at the beach, TMZ reported. As the lifeguards rushed to rescue the wrestler, he requested them to help his son first. While they successfully saved his son, a large wave crashed onto Gaspard.

An LA County Fire Department official stated that after they rescued his son, they couldn’t find the wrestler anywhere, and immediately started with our rescue boats, called in additional lifeguards to search that location of Gaspard. Shad’s fellow WWE superstars, including Roman Reigns, Triple H and Dwayne The Rock Johnson, took to social media to mourn his death and pay tribute to the late athlete.

Gaspard was one of the leading name in the WWE wrestling scene before he decided to put an end to his wrestling career in 2010. He was a part of the tag team Cryme Tyme, with his partner Jayson Anthony Paul. In addition to the WWE wrestling ring, Gaspard also featured in a few movies, including Think Like a Man Too. The wrestlers remembered him as great performer and a caring father. “‘Save my son.’ Incredible man and father. My love and prayers go out to the Gaspard family. Rest in love Shad,” Roman wrote.

“My very first match on FCW TV. Shad was unhappy during these times, but he was still kind to me and took good care of me. We rode to a couple towns together and he shared stories of his road experiences and his friendship with my cousin Umaga/Eki. Now they rest together,” Roman added. Triple H also tweeted his condolence for the wrestling superstar, “I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts.”

After the news broke, WWE CEO Vince Mcmahon tweeted his condolence for the wrestling superstar. “The thoughts of everyone at WWE are with Shad Gaspard’s family during this difficult time,” he wrote. WWE also issued an official statement. “WWE's thoughts are with the family of Shad Gaspard. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time,” the tweet read. After it was reported that the wrester had passed away, the wrestling company tweeted, “WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39.”

Nikki and Brie Bella posted a message for the wrester and send his family their love and prayers. “RIP Shad You truly have a magical soul. Always made everyone laugh and smile. You will be so missed by so many. You are truly a superhero, forever and always. So many thoughts, prayers, love and light to his family,” the sisters posted on their Twitter handle. “My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one. Great guy,” The Rock tweeted.

After The US Coast Guard has suspended its search for the former WWE superstar, Shad’s wife Siliana took to social media and opened up about the incident. “We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad. Shad is a fighter, a warrior, and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family, we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad,” she wrote on Instagram

He had been practicing social distancing with his family for the last couple of weeks and was spending some quality time having fun and making TikTok videos. He also shared a video message with his fans on social media, urging them to take care of themselves during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Shad is survived by his wife and his son.

Check out the posts here:

My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one.

Great guy. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 20, 2020

“Save my son.” Incredible man and father. My love and prayers go out to the Gaspard family. Rest in love Shad. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 20, 2020

I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts. https://t.co/JibfmJJMcC — Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2020

Sending my love and prayers to Shad loved ones during this time. #RIPShadGaspard — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 20, 2020

Just gave him a #BrotherHug at Staples Center last time we were in town..

Being a father, I feel deeply for his family n friends.

Fuck the heat, love each other.

Rest Easy #GoodBrother , Shad. — Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) May 20, 2020

RIP Shad You truly have a magical soul. Always made everyone laugh and smile. You will be so missed by so many. You are truly a superhero, forever and always. So many thoughts, prayers, love and light to his family.

N https://t.co/12di0lrcpS — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 20, 2020

#RIPShadGaspard. I’ve known Shad for over 10 years. We weren’t close...but everytime I’d see him, he would have a huge smile on his face and make me feel like we were. My thoughts are with his family. — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 20, 2020

RIP Shad Gaspard My heart goes out to Shad’s wife and child. My prayers that his memory will soothe their sadness over time.#RIPShadGaspard @Shadbeast https://t.co/tzUH1oZ5yL — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 20, 2020

