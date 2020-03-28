WWE News: Roman Reigns will be replaced by THIS wrestler in WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg

WWE has picked a wrestler to replace Roman Reigns in the upcoming WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg. Read on to find out.

Ever since the WWE announced that Roman Reigns will lock horns with Goldberg at the WrestleMania 36, the fans were eagerly waiting to see the two in action. However, amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, Roman decided to opt out of the Universal Championship match. And according to the latest news, WWE has already picked a wrestler to take Roman’s place in the event. Braun Strowman will replace him against WWE Universal Champion in the upcoming match, Wrestling Observer Radio reported.

In 2018, Roman had to take a leave of absence after he was diagnosed with leukemia. Reportedly, he had been battling with the disease for 11 years. Once he recovered, the wrestler made a successful comeback in the wrestling scene and hogged headlines for his feud with Goldberg. Just when the fans were finally ready to see the two facing each other in a ring for a power-packed fight, Coronavirus took the world by storm. While at first WWE did not pay attention to the health crisis, the platform later decided to take its shows in an empty arena.

Since the 34-year-old Wrestling star is immunocompromised because of his battle with leukemia, Roman did not want to risk his health and decided to skip the show. Earlier this week, it was announced that the show will be held over two nights. The show will now stream live on April 4 and April 5. Just recently, during an interaction with Variety, WWE brand officer Stephanie McMahon spoke about the measures the company is taking to protect their wrestlers and crew members to keep them away from the virus.

Confirming that the show will take place in WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Stephanie asserted that before entering the venue everyone will have to go through extensive testing and screening, regardless of whether you are a talent or a crew member. She also stated that no one is allowed to roam around during the show.

She mentioned that people who have been out of the country or have had contact with someone who has been out of the country, will not be allowed to enter the facility. While the company is taking all the precautions, a healthcare professional stated that there is no way of knowing if a person has coronavirus if that person is asymptomatic and does not show symptoms.

