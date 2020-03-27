WWE News: Roman Reigns will not be wrestling Goldberg at Wrestlemania 36 over fear of being immunocompromised

Days before Wrestlemania 36's air date, Roman Reigns has reportedly dropped out of Wrestlemania 36 because he didn't want to risk his health, amidst the coronavirus scare. The WWE wrestler is immunocompromised, as he battled with leukemia.

Roman Reigns had to take a leave of absence in 2018, due to the return of his leukemia diagnosis, which he has been battling with for 11 years (at that time). After recovering, Roman made a successful comeback with his recent feud with Goldberg, heading to the main event match at Wrestlemania 36 for the Universal Championship. However, things started to take a turn, owing to the coronavirus scare. WWE had to make the staunch decision of changing the original venue of Wrestlemania 36 (James Raymond Stadium), without a live audience.

Wrestlemania 36 will be taking place during two-days, April 4-5, at various locations which will mostly include WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University. However, according to a report in Pro Wrestling Sheet, Reigns has opted out of the Universal Championship match against Goldberg at Wrestlemania 36. The 34-year-old wrestler apparently expressed his concerns over not being comfortable during the Performance Center tapings amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Since Roman is immunocompromised due to his battle with leukemia, the wrestler did not want to risk his health!

WWE has reportedly been very supportive by honouring Reigns' request and is currently on the hunt to have a new contender for Goldberg's Universal Championship.

Meanwhile, Wrestlemania 36 is boasting of other high-profile matches that includes John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton vs. Edge, just to name a few!

