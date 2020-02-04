WWE News: Ronda Rousey confesses she does want to come back but on her own terms; DEETS INSIDE

Ronda Rousey spoke candidly about how she wants to come back to the WWE but how it won't be like her previous competitive run with the wrestling company. Read below for more details on what the 33-year-old wrestler had to share about her possible comeback to WWE.

When Ronda Rousey made a surprise Royal Rumble appearance in 2018 to confirm the rumours that she was indeed signing a lucrative multi-year contract with WWE, fans were elated beyond belief. After a year of wrestling 69 matches with an almost 200 day schedule, the last time we saw Ronda in a WWE ring was at Wrestlemania 35's main event which saw the wrestler battle Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. As Becky was the Queen of the night, Ronda revealed that she's stepping away from WWE to start a family with husband Travis Browne. However, there have been no announcements when it comes to a possible pregnancy.

Taking to her YouTube page, Rousey uploaded her interview with Steve-O and addressed her possible return to WWE. "I did completely full-time for a year. Well, not completely, I did all of the TV and as many live shows as I could. So I probably worked 200 days out of the year last year. But most people do way more. Most people have live shows throughout the week, then go and do TV, then get to be home for a day and a half, then do it again. [It's] non-stop. It was so much time away from my family that I couldn't do it sustainably," Ronda stated.

Furthermore, the 33-year-old wrestler added that she and Travis want to have babies and hence, being gone for 200 days a year and taking sit-out powerbombs every night would not be very conducive for conception. The couple wanted to take some time and make themselves a priority.

"I don't know when I'm gonna go back. I know I definitely do want to, but I don't think I'll be able to do it in that capacity again. I couldn't put my family through that again," Ronda added.

