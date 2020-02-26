WWE News: Samoa Joe suspended for 30 days after violating wellness policy; Details Inside

Wrestling star Samoa Joe has been banned from WWE for 30 days after he violated the company’s wellness policy. Read on to know more.

WWE has suspended Nuufolau Seanoa, popularly known as Samoa Joe, for violating the company’s wellness policy. WWE announced on February 25 that the professional wrestler’s 30-day-suspension will be considered effective as of Monday, February 24. While this is bad news for Joe’s fans, it also means that he will be back in the ring before WrestleMania 36, which is scheduled to take place on April 5, The Wrap reported. The 40-year-old wrestler is the third major WWE star in three months who has been suspended for violating the wellness policy.

Before Joe, Robert Roode and the current WWE United States champion Andrade were suspended for a similar violation in December and January, respectively. Andrade's suspension period is over now and he is all set to mark his return on WWE’s Super ShowDown event. All excited about his return, the wrestler took to social media and posted a motivational message. Alongside the message, he posted a shirtless Gym selfie, in which he can be seen flaunting his ripped body. “Support me, motivate me or get out of my way. I start the week and you? #Andrade #FaceOfLatinos #MyTime #Diez,” he tweeted.

WWE Super ShowDown is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on February 27, 2020. According to a report by Wrestling Inc, during the event, Andrade will participate in a Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy and will be joined by other star wrestlers including AJ Styles, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, and Erick Rowan. The rumours suggest that Andrade will lose his United States Title soon after his return, but we don’t know who he would lose it too. ALSO READ: WWE News: Bayley to lock horns with Naomi in Super ShowDown 2020

