WWE News: Sasha Banks returns on WWE SmackDown after ankle injury

Sasha Banks returned on WWE SmackDown after ankle injury and helped her best friend Bayley against Lacey Evans and Naomi. Read on to know more.

After being out of action because of her ankle injury, Sasha Banks finally made a comeback on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown all alive and kicking! Bayley was just about to go against Naomi in a non-title match when WWE introduced Sasha, who joined her best friend in the ring. Both wrestlers started attacking Naomi but it eventually turned into a tag team match when Lacey Evans arrived to help Naomi.

Sasha has not entered the ring since her triple threat tag team match that took place on January 3 alongside Bayley. During an interview with WWE, the wrestler revealed that she is taking a break from wrestling because of her ankle injury. It's been nearly two months since Banks last appeared on SmackDown, but it seemed like she was in pretty good shape as she flaunted her deadly moves in the ring. Earlier this week, in the first-ever Women’s Championship Match in Saudi Arabia, Bayley successfully defended her gold by defeating Naomi in a fierce match.

Check out Sasha Banks' appearence on WWE here:

Sasha was not the only WWE star who marked her return during the match. The show also featured the much-anticipated appearance of John Cena and the platform confirmed his upcoming match with The fiend on WWE Wrestlemania 36. Just before Cena exited the stage, he gave the crowd a salute, and instantly, the lights dropped. When they came back up, Fiend was standing behind him. He looked at Cena and pointed at the WrestleMania sign and the fans flipped out. As they started chanting “Yes” Cena reacted to the obvious challenge by giving tip of the hat in response.

Credits :Twitter

