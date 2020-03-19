WWE News: Sasha Banks on WrestleMania 36 going audience free: It hurts to know that fans won’t attend

Sasha Banks says it is heart-breaking to know that WWE fans wouldn’t be able to attend WrestleMania 36 event amid coronavirus.

With healthcare experts advising people to skip social events amid Coronavirus crisis, earlier this week WWE announced that its highly anticipated WrestleMania 36 will be taped audience free. In a statement, WWE mentioned that the event will no longer take place in Tampa Bay and will stream live on April 5 from WWE Performance Center in Orlando without a live audience. Reacting to the news, wrestling star Sasha Banks stated that it hurts to know that the fans won’t able to attend the event.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Banks stated that WWE fans are an integral part of the platform. “It honestly hurts to know that fans, whom a lot of save their money all year to go to WrestleMania, won't be able to attend. The idea of a parent having to tell their child that they won't be able to go breaks my heart. Fans make WrestleMania week! All of the events, axxess, they aren't just there to watch the show, they're apart of it,” she wrote in her post.

She further noted that considering the current circumstances, it is very important to prioritize everyone’s health. “But in the end, the world is a scary place right now, and priority number 1 is everyone's health and safety,” the caption read. She even promised to give her fans what they deserve. “So on April 5th, WrestleMania will happen, and we will do our very best to put on a show worthy of our fans. I wish you were there, but I will perform as if all of you are, because it's what you deserve like a boss. #wrestlemania,” she added.

According to the latest report, the organisers have now decided that WrestleMania 36 is too big for just one night. In a recent press conference, it was announced that for the first time in history, the event will be held over two nights and will take place at multiple locations, Forbes reported. The show will now stream live on April 4 and April 5 and will be hosted by retired NFL great and recent WWE signee Rob Gronkowski to host. ALSO READ: WWE losing USD 22 million by relocating Wrestlemania 36 to WWE Performance Centre due to Coronavirus scare?

