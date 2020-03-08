WWE News: Scott Steiner undergoes a heart surgery; Hulk Hogan sends out well wishes

Hulk Hogan sends out well wishes for Scott Steiner after he collapsed backstage at Impact Wrestling’s A-Town Beatdown event. Read on to know more.

Scott Steiner collapsed backstage at Impact Wrestling’s A-Town Beatdown event and was immediately rushed to a hospital’s emergency room. While many reports on March 7th initially claimed that he was serious, it was later suggested that his condition was stable. The 57-year-old professional wrestler was supposed to undergo heart surgery, according to the latest report by PW Insider. Shortly after the reports came out, his fellow wrestler Hulk Hogan sent out a message to Scott, wishing him the best.

It was also reported that he was doing just fine throughout the day before collapsing. “Only love for Scott Steiner may you recover at God speed to only perfect health, Gods got you my brother HH,” Hulk wrote. Many of his fans also posted messages for the wrestler on twitter and prayed for his recovery. Now, his wife Christa has posted an update via her Twitter account about the wrestler’s health. And it seems like he is going to be just fine.

Check out the tweets here:

Only love for Scott Steiner may you recover at God speed to only perfect health,Gods got you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 7, 2020

First of all I went to thank everyone @IMPACTWRESTLING for taking such great care of my husband @ScottDAmore @THETOMMYDREAMER @johnnyswinger2 @JoeyRyanOnline @IMPACTWRESTLING & Cobb County EMTs. We appreciate all the well wishes, thoughts & prayers. He will make a recovery. — ChristaRechsteiner (@ChristaRechste1) March 7, 2020

Christa started her post by thanking IMPACT Wrestling for taking care of Steiner and then mentioned that Scott will fully recover soon. “First of all I went to thank everyone @IMPACTWRESTLING for taking such great care of my husband @ScottDAmore @THETOMMYDREAMER @johnnyswinger2 @JoeyRyanOnline @IMPACTWRESTLING & Cobb County EMTs. We appreciate all the well wishes, thoughts & prayers. He will make a recovery,” she tweeted. The wrestler has been active in the wrestling right for over two decades.

Read More