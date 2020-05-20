WWE News: Search for wrestling star Shad Gaspard called off two days after he went missing at the Venice beach

The search for WWE superstar Shad Gaspard has been called off two days after he went missing at the Venice beach. Read on to know more.

The US Coast Guard has suspended its search for former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard two days after the wrestler went missing at the Venice beach. The wrestler was visiting the beach with his son and wife Siliana. Reportedly, Shad and his 10-year-old son Aryeh were pulled into a rip current at the beach. According to TMZ, as the lifeguards rushed to rescue the wrestler, he requested them to help his son first. While they successfully saved his son, a large wave crashed onto Gaspard.

An LA County Fire Department official stated that after they rescued his son, they couldn’t find the wrestler anywhere, and immediately started with our rescue boats, called in additional lifeguards to search that location of Gaspard. “We conducted 7 search patterns covering 60 nautical square miles, utilizing Coast Guard assets such as a Coast Guard helicopter, a patrol boat, and a 45-foot response boat, there are all different units from various stations,” the Coast Guard stated confirming the news.

Shad’s wife Siliana took to social media and opened up about the incident on March 20. “We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad. Shad is a fighter, a warrior, and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family, we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad,” she wrote on Instagram

After the news broke, WWE CEO Vince Mcmahon tweeted his condolence for the wrestling superstar. “The thoughts of everyone at WWE are with Shad Gaspard’s family during this difficult time,” he wrote. WWE also issued an official statement. “WWE's thoughts are with the family of Shad Gaspard. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time,” the tweet read. ALSO READ: WWE News: Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley confirmed for WWE Backlash event

