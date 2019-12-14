WWE News: Seth Rollins admits Jon Moxley's heel turn post Roman Reigns' leukemia announcement was nonsensical

Seth Rollins spoke candidly about Jon Moxley's heel turn on the same night as their The Shield brother Roman Reigns announced about his leukemia. Read below to know why Seth felt Jon's heel turn and their last feud together was a wasted opportunity for something big.

Last year, Roman Reigns appeared in an episode of WWE RAW to reveal that he has been battling with Leukemia for 11 years and will have to take some time off as it has relapsed. After relinquishing his Universal Championship, his The Shield brothers Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins arrived on the ramp to offer their support and share an emotional moment as brothers. The main event saw Dean and Seth fight in their friend's honour and defeat Dolph Ziggler and Drew McInytre to win the RAW Tag-Team Championship.

After winning, Ambrose did the unthinkable and attacked Rollins, thus making a heel turn just after Roman's heartbreaking announcement. While the WWE Universe was eventually excited for the feud and thought it would go up to a possible Wrestlemania 35 main event, such was not the case! In a recent LIVE Q&A for Gorilla Position, even Seth admitted that he was disappointed with how Dean's heel turn turned out to be. Recalling the night, The Beastslayer revealed that Triple H came to him and Ambrose telling them that it was their decision about when they wanted to further the storyline. If they wanted to do it that night, it was their decision and if it felt wrong, then the heel turn would have been pushed back by a week.

"Ambrose and I decided collectively that it would be best to do it that night. We thought the emotional response would be proper and that Roman, he wouldn’t mind," the 33-year-old wrestler shared and added that at the end of the day it's "pro wrestling," and that they are in the "business of telling stories" which involves emotional rollercoasters. "We wanted to do that and I thought from a storytelling perspective it turned out really well," Seth added.

However, Rollins admitted that the feud was not as good as he had envisioned it to be. "Had we carried the story better after that? It would have been an awesome rivalry going into WrestleMania, but things changed," Seth shared and added, "I don’t regret doing it that night. I just wish we would have had a better opportunity to have a good story moving forward after that, instead of Ambrose having to cut promos about how the crowd makes him sick and all that nonsense."

What did you think of Dean Ambrose's heel turn and his feud with Seth Rollins? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Eventually, The Shield did reunite but by April 2019, Dean Ambrose said adios to WWE and joined its rival company AEW as Jon Moxley. Roman came back stronger than ever after recovering for a few months while Seth defeated Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 35. Now, it's Seth Rollins' time to turn heel as he recently blamed fans for his turn to the dark side.

