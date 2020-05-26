WWE News: Seth Rollins all set to host wrestling star Rey Mysterio’s retirement ceremony on next week's RAW

WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will host wrestling star Rey Mysterio’s retirement ceremony on next week's RAW. Read on to know more.

WWE has announced that the upcoming edition of RAW will feature a retirement ceremony for wrestling superstar Rey Mysterio. The announcement comes after Rey suffered an eye injury during his recent match with Seth. The 45-year-old wrestler’s eyeball met a corner of the steel ring steps and he was reportedly in critical condition. The wrestling company also confirmed that Seth will host Rey’s retirement ceremony on the show. While the news did take the fans by surprise, there is a possibility that the retirement ceremony could be a ruse by Seth.

The 33-year-old wrestler is scheduled to lock horns with Aleister Black for next week's show. The upcoming match is an extension of the feud between Rollins and Rey. It is not yet clear if the wrestler will actually retire next week considering he has not made any official statement about the same. Recently, Rey’s future with WWE came into question when it was reported that the wrestler is not signing a new deal with the company. His current one is coming to an end soon and it is not clear if he will continue his journey with the platform.



Earlier this week, during the Money In The Bank match, King Corbin tossed Rey and Aleister Black right off the roof of the corporate building. Unlike how it was done in the past, this year’s multi-person ladder match started at the bottom of WWE's corporate headquarters building and the wrestlers found their way to the top. After the match, WWE fans took to Twitter and declared that Rey is dead. “I would like to take a minute to mourn the loss of Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black who thrown off the top of titan tower RIP PPV score is 8/10,” one of the fans tweeted. ALSO READ: WWE News: Is John Cena the secret donor who donated USD 40,000 to late wrestler Shad Gaspard's family?

