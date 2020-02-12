WWE News: Seth Rollins challenges hall of famer Hulk Hogan for WrestleMania 37 match; Details Inside

Seth Rollins has challenged WWE hall of famer Hulk Hogan for a match at WrestleMania 37. Read on to know more.

The upcoming WWE WrestleMania 37 event just got all the more exciting. Seth Rollins has challenged WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan to lock horns with him in the ring at the event which is scheduled to take place in California. On February 11, the wrestler took to twitter and called out Hogan for a match. “The greatest wrestling company in the world bringing the greatest event of the year to LA in 2021 #hollywoodrollins vs. #hollywoodhogan Book it, brother!” he wrote.

In the tweet, the wrestler dubbed himself as Hollywood Rollins and expressed his desire to face Hogan in the ring in one last WrestleMania match. There hasn’t been any official announcement from WWE’s side. Since the event will take place next year, there is still time for the organisers to give this a thought. The highly anticipated action-packed wrestling event is scheduled to take place on March 28, 2021.

The greatest wrestling company in the world bringing the greatest event of the year to LA in 2021 #hollywoodrollins vs. #hollywoodhogan Book it, brother! @WWE @HulkHogan https://t.co/gSnT5oBCKZ — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 11, 2020

Hogan has not entered the ring since 2006 when he faced Randy Orton at SummerSlam. In 2012, he had his final wrestling match in which he teamed with James Storm and Sting to face Bobby Roode, Bully Ray, and Kurt Angle. But the fans will get to see him in the ring later this month. Hogan is all set to make an appearance at WWE’s Super ShowDown 2020 event scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia. Last month, WWE confirmed that the event will take place on February 27 and the officials also stated that the creative team is trying to put together a thrilling show.

