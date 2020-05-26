WWE News: Seth Rollins explains why The Undertaker's supernatural character won’t work for today’s audience

WWE star Seth Rollins revealed why he thinks The Undertaker's iconic supernatural character won’t work today. Read on to know more.

Back when professional wrestler Mark William Calaway was given the supernatural character of The Undertaker, the storyline did wonders for his wrestling career. It’s been almost 30 years since The Undertaker entered the wrestling scene and he continues to be one of the most celebrated WWE wrestlers of all time, thanks to his dynamic character who keeps coming back from the dead. While The Undertaker still followed by an army of loyal fans, Seth Rollin thinks a character like that would not work today.

Speaking on After the Bell podcast, the 33-year-old spoke about how The Undertaker no longer works as a concept. The smart thing about this with Taker is, he did [the documentary] at the right time in his career. Twelve-year-old you, if you had seen The Last Ride, it would have ruined everything. But we didn’t have that. His character doesn’t work today,” the WWE star said. Speaking about Bray Wyatt’s similar character, Seth said, “he sort of slides by a little bit or gets a pass.”

"The Undertaker character is so supernatural, so now that he’s at this point in his life where he is comfortable transitioning out of the character and into Mark Calaway, it makes it okay for me to watch it and see him being a human being,” he added. Seth even advised taker to consider permanently turning into his original self. He said fighting like Mark Calaway will help him in the long run, including his retirement. “In the long run, I think it will help him transition into being himself and retirement and whatever the next phase of The Undertaker looks like,” Seth advised.

While Seth thinks it would be better if the wrestler dropped his iconic character, earlier this month, during opening up about his plans for retirement, The Undertaker told People that when he finally says goodbye to the wrestling scene, he wants to do justice to his character. “When you’re thinking of the old school Undertaker, that’s not a character that comes down to the ring and says, ‘Thank you for being with me for 30 years. It’s been a great career. I want to thank…’ That’s not what that guy does if you’re being true to the character and what people want to see,” he told People.

