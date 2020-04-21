WWE News: Seth Rollins to face Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship at Money in the Bank event

Seth Rollins is all set to lock horns with Drew McIntyre for a WWE Championship match at Money in the Bank event. Read on to know more.

Seth Rollins has accepted Drew McIntyre's challenge for a WWE Championship match and the two will now lock horns at Money in the Bank event. During the latest edition of Raw, Drew McIntyre announced that he is ready to put his title on the line and challenged Rollins to face him in the wrestling ring, ComicBook reported. The fans were expecting for this to happen considering WWE had been teasing the possibility of this fight for quite some time now. Last week at Raw, the wrestling star attacked McIntyre after the main event.

It is going to be an interesting match, considering earlier this month McIntyre conquered WWE superstar Brock Lesnar to make history and become the first-ever British wrestler to win the prestigious title. It was recently speculated that the company has officially cancelled its upcoming Money In The Bank pay-per-view event amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. However, it was later clarified that the show will take place but at a different venue.

The show was scheduled to take place in Maryland, USA, on May 10, 2020. Since the event will be tapped without a live audience, WWE reportedly decided to move it to a smaller venue. According to various reports, just like WWE’s WrestleMania 36 event, this upcoming show will also be taped in the Performance Center without the audience. Meanwhile, Rollins is currently practicing social distancing with his fiancée Becky Lynch.

During an interaction with Hollywood Life, the 33-year-old WWE superstar shared that the two love birds are spending a lot of time together and trying to keep their spirits high during the ongoing health crisis. They are taking full advantage of the free time by binge-watching films, cooking and just hanging out. ALSO READ: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to produce new backyard wrestling series featuring the struggles of a pro wrestler

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :ComicBookYouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×