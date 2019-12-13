WWE News: Seth Rollins on Jon Moxley: I never had any beef for him leaving; I sent him a text on his birthday

Seth Rollins clarified in a recent interview that there is absolutely no bad blood between himself and his The Shield partner Jon Moxley, who has moved on from WWE to the wrestling company's rival promotion AEW. Read below to know more about what Seth had to say on the same.

It's been a few months since Dean Ambrose said goodbye to WWE and Jon Moxley said aloha to AEW! When the wrestler made a memorable debut at AEW Double or Nothing, he also gave appeared on Chris Jericho's podcast criticising WWE's creative team, which did not sit down too well his The Shield brother Seth Rollins, who is still very much a part of the wrestling company. Back then, it seemed as if Seth was shading Jon when he stated that his friend is now a part of AEW and hence he's competition who is trying to take "dinner" of his table.

Putting an end to rift rumours is The Beastslayer himself who appeared for a Gorilla Position Live Q&A along with his fiancée and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. When asked about his relationship with Moxley now and if there really is some bad blood between the duo, Rollins stated, "I never had any beef for him leaving." While explaining how Jon beats to his own drum, the 33-year-old wrestler added that his friend was exhausted from the process of wrestling 200 matches and travelling an extra 100 days for six continuous years.

It was beating the 34-year-old wrestler to the ground whose elbow also wasn't getting better. Moxley suffered a triceps injury aligning up to his departure with WWE.

"So there was never any beef with him or him leaving at all, at no point," Seth shared but confessed that some of the stuff Jon spoke about in Chris' podcast was "unnecessary," and that he feels Moxley couldn't handle the pressure."That's all I was commenting on when I was commenting on him leaving, not like 'oh you betrayed us and left.' Absolutely not," Rollins reiterated.

"I sent him a text on his birthday, which was a few days ago, and wished him well. I hope that he's good. He seems to be doing great at AEW and New Japan, so I wish nothing but the best for him and his lovely wife," Seth concluded and added that Jon did reply to his text with a simple "Thanks brother!"

We're glad the bromance of The Shield still lives on!

