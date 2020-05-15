WWE News: Seth Rollins reflects on fiancé Becky Lynch’s pregnancy: I can’t put into words what it means to me

Seth Rollins opened up about his fiancé Becky Lynch’s pregnancy and thanked fans and friends for showering them with love and good wishes. Read on to know more.

Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy news earlier this week and her fiance Seth Rollins finally broke the silence and gushed about starting this new chapter of their lives. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky made a surprise appearance and announced that she is taking a break from the wrestling scene to focus on her baby. Becky showed up at the show to relinquish her Raw Women's Championship belt to Asuka, who won the Money In The Banks match. The 33-year-old WWE champion said to Asuka, “You go be a champion because I'm going to go be a mother.”

While various celebrities from the wrestling scene congratulated the couple, Seth did not react to the news on social media until recently. Seth expressed his excitement by posting a picture of Becky holding a pregnancy testing device with ‘pregnant’ written on it. In the caption alongside the picture, he wrote, “I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don’t think could’ve captured anything more beautiful. I can’t put into words how much it means to me.”

“Thank you all for your support over the last couple of days. The outpouring of love really has lifted us even higher than we’ve already been. December can’t come soon enough!” he wrote suggesting that the two will be welcoming their baby in December. During an interview with People, Becky revealed how her 33-year-old fiance reacted to the good news.

She mentioned that she took a couple of pregnancy tests just to be sure. “I took the first one wrong. Then I took a few more tests until I got a digital one that just said the word 'Pregnant.' I was with Seth at the time and he just threw his hands up in the air, all excited,” she said. ALSO READ: WWE News: The Undertaker REVEALS how he wants his WWE retirement to go down

