WWE News: Seth Rollins REVEALS he wants to lock horns with 11 time World Champion Edge

WWE superstar Seth Rollins revealed that he wants to face 11 time World Champion Edge in the wrestling ring. Here’s what he had to say.

The former Universal Champion Seth Rollins revealed he wants to face 11 time World Champion Edge in the wrestling ring. The WWE star recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and opened up about a string of topics including his desire to lock horn with Edge. The 33-year-old wrestler stated that he feels there's some unfinished business between the two wrestling stars. Seth and Edge recently faced each other in a 2020 Royal Rumble match. He also threatened Edge on RAW once.

In 2014, while arguing with John Cena on an episode of RAW, Seth threatened Cena that if he didn't bring back The Authority, he would execute a Curb Stomp on Edge, who was being held down by Big Show at that moment. Back then, Cena has successfully saved Edge. Since Edge went on a very long break, Seth did not get a chance to take that feud further. But now that Edge is back, Seth said he wants to face him in the ring.

Meanwhile, Seth is all set to face Drew McIntyre for a WWE Championship match at the upcoming Money in the Bank event, which is scheduled to take place on May 10, 2020. In April, Drew conquered WWE superstar Brock Lesnar at the WrestleMania 36 event and become the first-ever British wrestler to win the WWE Championship. Later the same month, Drew announced that he is ready to put his title on the line and challenged Rollins to face him in the wrestling ring. ALSO READ: WWE News: AJ Styles thinks WWE ‘wasted’ his RAW return for THIS reason

