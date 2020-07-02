WWE News: Seth Rollins REVEALS if Becky Lynch will ever return to wrestling after becoming a mother

Seth Rollins spoke candidly in an interview on whether Becky Lynch would return to WWE after becoming a mother. Read below to know what the Monday Night Messiah had to share on the same.

A while back, Becky Lynch left the WWE Universe pleasantly surprised, when she revealed on WWE RAW that she was relinquishing her RAW Women's Championship to Asuka for the best reason, ever. The Man said goodbye to WWE for the time being as she's pregnant with her and Seth's first child. Seth and Becky, who got engaged in August 2019 will be welcoming their baby girl or boy in December 2020. The question raised by many fans is whether Lynch would be looking at an in-ring comeback after becoming a mother.

When New York Post raised this question to Seth, The Monday Night Messiah had an interesting answer to give. "Oh yeah, I expect so. Obviously that’s gonna be up to her and how she feels. Who knows what happens after childbirth once she becomes a mother, I don’t know. I believe she has aspirations to return," Rollins shared with NYP and added, "I think she would rather go out on her own terms whenever that time may be as opposed to stepping away for a child. I think she has aspirations to return, but I don’t know. Things can change between now and December."

Moreover, when quizzed on how Becky was taking to staying away from the business and chilling at home instead, the 34-year-old wrestler confessed that she hates it and that it's been quite a challenge for her. According to Rollins, the 33-year-old wrestler misses being out in the ring as an active member and having career-oriented goals but is awesome and getting through it.

