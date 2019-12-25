WWE News: Seth Rollins REVEALS the one positive aspect of Dean Ambrose leaving the wrestling company

Dean Ambrose left WWE in April 2018 and while Seth Rollins was sad to see his best friend leave the wrestling company, The Beastslayer revealed one positive aspect that came out of the outcome. Read below to know what Seth had to say on the same.

Dean Ambrose leaving WWE in April 2019 came as a major shocker to the WWE Universe. After years of entertaining the crowd in his Lunatic Fringe personality, the 34-year-old wrestler was done with the wrestling company and refused to resign. Instead, Dean, now Jon Moxley signed with AEW, WWE's rival company which already boasts of past WWE wrestlers like Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes. Eventually, Jon got brutally honest about his time in WWE and how he would always butt heads with the creative team.

During his WWE 365 documentary special, according to Sportskeeda, Seth Rollins spoke candidly about the bittersweet nature attached to his Shield brother leaving the company. Seth confessed that he hated seeing Ambrose leave as the two went through so much together in their WWE career. However, Rollins also believes that Dean leaving was almost necessary for the trio (including Roman Reigns) to move on from The Shield. "Knowing that that era [The Shield] was done for good, it was easy to focus on just being Seth Rollins and easy for Roman to focus on just being Roman Reigns, and we could really step forward and take our singles careers to the next level," the 33-year-old wrestler revealed.

Meanwhile, during a Live Q&A with Gorilla Position, Seth reiterated that there was no beef between himself and Dean. Rollins also disclosed that he had sent a birthday text to Ambrose and even got a reply back.

