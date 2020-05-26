WWE News: Seth Rollins REVEALS why he felt Becky Lynch's pregnancy announcement on RAW was 'perfect'

In a recent interview, Seth Rollins revealed his reaction to Becky Lynch's pregnancy announcement on RAW and why he felt it was a "perfect" reveal. Read below to know more about what the Monday Night Messiah had to share on the same.

A few weeks back, Becky Lynch made the shocking announcement that she was relinquishing her RAW Women's Championship on Monday Night RAW. However, the reason was extremely heartwarming as The Man and Seth Rollins are all set to welcome their first child in December 2020. "You go be a champion because I'm going to go be a mother," an emotional Becky said to Asuka, who was then crowned the new RAW Women's Champion after winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Seth was asked about his reaction to Lynch's pregnancy announcement. "I thought it was perfect. We hadn’t told that many people about it, aside from close family and friends, and I thought it was perfect to watch her go out and tell the world in exactly the way she wanted. I was backstage right behind the curtain watching on the monitor and it really hit home. That was the first time it really felt super real that we’re going to be parents. Life is about to change for the rest of our lives," the father-to-be gushed to SI.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Post Becky's pregnancy announcement on RAW, Rollins had broken his silence on Instagram by sharing a photo of his fiancée holding the pregnancy stick just after they got the good news.

"I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don’t think I could have captured anything more beautiful. I can’t put into words how much it means to me. Thank you all so much for your support over the last couple of days. The outpouring of love really has lifted us even higher than we’ve already been. December can’t come soon enough!!," the Monday Night Messiah had written on IG.

