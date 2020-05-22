WWE News: Seth Rollins SLAMS Jim Cornette for his comments on Becky Lynch's pregnancy: I can't forgive him

WWE star Seth Rollins slammed former WWE booker Jim Cornette for his ‘misogynist’ remarks on Becky Lynch's pregnancy. Here’s what he had to say.

Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy news earlier this month on an episode of Monday Night RAW. She made a surprise appearance and announced that she is taking a break from the wrestling scene to focus on her baby. While her fans and people from her industry congratulated the wrestler after she confirmed the good news, Jim Cornette was critical of the news and made some questionable comments about her pregnancy. The former WWE manager and booker stated that the 33-year-old should have waited to get pregnant because she was making so much money as a professional wrestler.

The comments did not go down well with Becky’s fiancé Seth Rollins (33). The wrestling superstar slammed Jim on After The Bell and stated that even though he has a lot of respect for Jim, he cannot forgive him for his “misogynist” remarks about his pregnant fiancé. “It hurt my feelings on a personal level because Jim Cornette is someone who is a legend in our industry, and he's someone that I personally worked with in my time at Ring of Honor. For him to come out and say some real negative things, some real misogynist things about women in general, and pregnancy, and the industry, it caught me off guard,” Seth said.

He also stated that Jim should think twice before making such remarks on women. “I was still holding on to hope that somewhere there was a personal connection between Jim and I that he would think twice before making some egregious comments about women, about my wife, that were just completely... I can't even forgive them,” he asserted. ALSO READ: WWE News: Roman Reigns, Triple H and other WWE superstars mourn Shad Gaspard's death with heartfelt tributes

