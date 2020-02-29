WWE News: Seth Rollins takes a dig at Goldberg’s WWE Universal Title win on Super ShowDown 2020

Seth Rollins made fun of Goldberg’s WWE Universal Title win on Super ShowDown 2020 against The Fiend. Here’s what he said.

Super ShowDown 2020 was an action loaded event that featured various WWE stars putting up a brilliant show for the audience. While some enjoyed every bit of it, others took to twitter and pointed out all the things they did not like about the show, and the match between Goldberg and Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend was one of them. Many could not digest Goldberg's quick victory and how easy it looked, considering Fiend is currently one of the strongest Wrestlers in WWE.

Seth Rollins too joined the fans and joked about Goldberg’s win on twitter. “If only I had pulled out the Jackhammer,” he wrote referring to Goldberg’s signature finishing move. Even before the match started, speculations were that WWE had already decided that Goldberg will win Universal Championship for the second time by defeating Fiend. And that’s exactly what happened during the match. Goldberg ended up defeating Fiend in a short and crisp match that left many fans confused.

Check out the tweet here:

If only I had pulled out the Jackhammer... — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 28, 2020

He finished the match with the help of his classic finishing move Jackhammer. Meanwhile, Rollins, who also participated in the event, managed to retain his Raw tag title with his partner Murphy. The two defeated the Street Profits. The match saw Rollins and Murphy slowly beating down Montez. The highlight of the match was when Montez was slammed into the barricade by Murphy and Rollins. Goldberg will next face Roman Reigns for the Universal Title. Meanwhile, WWE has announced a WWE Wrestlemania 36 match between The Fiend and John Cena.

