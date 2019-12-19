WWE News: Seth Rollins was WORRIED he would get into a fight with Vince McMahon over Becky Lynch; Here's Why

While speaking about Vince McMahon recently, Seth Rollins revealed that Vince McMahon asked a very personal question about his fiancéeBecky Lynch, post their engagement in August 2019. Read below to know why Seth thought he would have to fight his boss.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch surprised everyone in May 2019 when they revealed that they were dating. Only months later, August to be specific, Seth went down on one knee to propose to his ladylove at Mauii, Hawaii. Becky said yes and documented the romantic moment on Instagram, much to the adoration of Brollins fans. We also got to see the couple have a storyline together on RAW, where they defended their championships. While Lynch is still the RAW champion, Rollins eventually lost his Universal Championship to Bray Wyatt.

Meanwhile, in a recent Live Q&A with Gorilla Position, The Beastslayer made a shocking revelation of an incident that took place with Vince McMahon post his engagement news with The Man broke out. Seth shared that the boss man had asked a very personal question about his fiancée. "We took a Monday off for a vacation, and when we came back, I was sitting with Vince. We were talking about something and we were done, and I was about to leave, and he goes, 'Can I ask you a personal question? Did Becky get a tan?' I was like, 'Yeah she'll tell you, she identifies as a tan person now,'" the 33-year-old wrestler recalled.

"She got a great tan in Hawaii, but yeah just the way he phrased it, I was like, 'Oh no, how is this going to go. Am I gonna fight Vince McMahon right now?,'" Seth quipped which ignited a laugh out of Becky, who was also a part of the Gorilla Position Live Q&A.

ALSO READ: WWE superstar Seth Rollins on his relationship with Becky Lynch: We're just crazy in love

Meanwhile, Brollins is yet to set a wedding date, as they are currently busy with their super-tight WWE schedules.

Read More