WWE News: Seth Rollins wishes Becky Lynch on birthday with a romantic post: She changed my life forever

Seth Rollins, who is engaged to Becky Lynch, took to his Instagram page to wish his ladylove on her 33rd birthday with a romantic post. Seth gushed that Becky changed his life forever.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch became the ultimate power couple in WWE when they began dating in early 2019. In what came as a shock to many, Seth proposed to his ladylove after just a few months of dating and an ecstatic Becky said a yes. The couple is currently going stronger than ever and continues to dominate the WWE scene. While Rollins is currently WWE Tag-Team Champions with Buddy Murphy, Lynch is still the RAW Women's Champion and had a terrific match against Asuka at Royal Rumble 2020.

Becky celebrated her 33rd birthday on January 30, 2020, and taking to his Instagram page, Seth shared a romantic post for The Man. The photo shared by The Beastslayer seems to be from when he proposed to his now fiancée as Becky is seen getting a sweet kiss from a very shirtless Seth. The smile on her face speaks volumes of their loving relationship. Moreover, Rollins gushed about how Lynch not only changed the world but also changed his life forever as well.

Check out Seth Rollins' birthday wish for Becky Lynch below:

Seth wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to the woman who changed the world...and my life, forever. @beckylynchwwe."

Belated Happy Birthday to The Man! We can't wait for the Brollins wedding pictures now!

Earlier, in an interview with Ed Mylett, Seth had gushed about Becky saying, "It's been, for me, the happiest I've ever been. She adds so much to my life and hopefully, I add a little bit to hers but she makes me want to be a better person every single day. I admire and respect her. I think she's so talented, as a performer but also she's just an awesome human being."

