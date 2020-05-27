WWE News: Shawn Michaels REVEALS he did not like The Undertaker during WWF: He bugged me the wrong way

WWE star Shawn Michaels opened up about not liking The Undertaker during their WWF days. Here’s what he had to say.

Shawn Michaels and Mark William Calaway aka The Undertaker have been an inseparable part of the WWE family for years now. Back when we knew the wrestling company as WWF, the two locked horns and gave remarkable performances that are still celebrated as some of the all-time classics matches in the history of WWE. While they shared a dynamic chemistry in the ring, it is no secret that back then, the wrestlers were famous for their cold backstage interactions. During his recent interview with ESPN, Michaels reflected on the feud.

While promoting The Undertaker’s documentary series titled Undertaker: The Last Ride, Michaels mentioned that even though they were practically perfect in the ring, the two had zero chemistry outside the ring and that left them frustrated. Michaels and The Undertaker headed the company’s main-event in three pay per views from September 1997 to January 1998. This also included WWE’s first-ever Hell in a Cell match. “I think in some ways, when we were younger, we were frustrated because we had so much unbelievable natural chemistry in the ring with each other, and had zero of it outside the ring,” he stated.

He admitted that back then he was an “extremely difficult person.” He stated that during that phase of his career, he had friction will all the big wrestling stars. “At that point in my career, there wasn’t anybody I didn’t have friction with except for Hunter, Nash, Hall and Kid. When Taker first came in [to WWE], he was certainly more of a top guy. He stepped right into a pretty darned decent position, I was building my way up,” he asserted.

While there was never an issue between the two, Michaels and The Undertaker did not care about each other. “There was clearly never any real trouble between the two of us. We just did not care for one another because we were so different. He clearly didn't like me based on who I was and my reputation. And I didn't like him based on who he was,” he added.

Speaking about The Undertaker, the wrestler said he never raised his voice or unnecessarily hit anybody just because he could. Michaels confessed that The Undertaker’s mellow character “bugged him the wrong way” because he never made a scene out of anything and was always very pleasant. “He didn't go and tape his fists. But he didn't go and make theatrics out of anything. Any time he'd do anything it was very calm, and actually a pleasant conversation. Which was diametrically opposed to the gimmick, so to speak, behind the scenes,” he explained.

The 54-year-old wrestler asserted that he was too immature to understand that The Undertaker was doing all that out of respect. Michaels mentioned that he did not appreciate the wrestler when he was young and revealed that he apologised for his behaviour later. “My immaturity at the time didn't allow me to grasp that he had it from a respect standpoint. He did it by example. That's the way it's supposed to be done. But as I've been apologising for damn near 30 years for everything, I didn't have the ability to appreciate that when I was younger," he said.

Michaels asserted that his relationship with the 55-year-old wrestling superstar changed for better when he made a comeback in 2002 and personally apologised to The Deadman. While The Undertaker was skeptical about his apology in the beginning, but the two eventually became friends. “I went to just to apologise for all of my actions in the past. And he was good with it, but at the same time he made it pretty clear: 'We'll see.' I had a reputation. A lot of people weren't sure that [the change] was real,” he explained.

However, the two came closer during the WrestleMania events and they now share a strong bond. When asked to give his suggestions on how The Undertaker should retire, the Michaels simply said, “I don’t care what anybody else thinks. Mark should do what Mark wants to do. Period. He’s earned it.”

In one of the episodes of The Last Ride, Undertaker admitted that he felt jealous of how smoothly Michaels retired from the wrestling scene. “I'm so envious of Shawn because he was able to walk away and be...he was good with it. Do I wish I had that kind of clarity? Absolutely," he said. ALSO READ: WWE News: Seth Rollins explains why The Undertaker's supernatural character won’t work for today’s audience

