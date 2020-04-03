WWE News: Shayna Baszler says ‘the world needs’ WrestleMania 36 amid COVID 19 crisis

WWE star Shayna Baszler stated the world needs WrestleMania 36 amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Here’s what she said.

WrestleMania 36 is just around the corner and amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, WWE has made many significant changes in the show and its schedule. Two major changes are that have been made are -- the show will be a two-night event, and it will be tapped with a live audience. Reflecting on performing at the upcoming event, Shayna Baszler stated that given the current situation, she will have to be creative. During an interaction with Mirror Online, the 39-year-old wrestler said the world needs WrestleMania 36 right now.

Shayna will lock horns with Becky Lynch in a Raw Women's Championship match. Speaking about her competitor, the WWE star stated that while Becky has earned her spot in the wrestling scene, her time is over. Shayna’s views about holding the show amid the ongoing pandemic are similar to Triple H. Last week, he defended the decision by stating that people need entertainment. He further said, now more than ever, people need to smile and forget about what is happening in the world. In a recent interview with ESPN, revealed that he did consider postponing or canceling the show, considering the health crisis that is haunting the world. However, that was before they came up with a better plan and WWE managed to conduct events during the lockdown. Even with minimal staff members and no fans, the wrestling champion said that it was necessary to go on. Last month, WWE brand officer Stephanie McMahon spoke about the measures the company is taking to protect their wrestlers and crew members to keep them away from the virus. She claimed that the company is adhering to all the guidelines the government has created to keep the virus from spreading. ALSO READ: WWE News: Triple H reveals he considered CANCELLING WrestleMania 36 amid Coronavirus pandemic

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More