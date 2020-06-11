  1. Home
WWE News: Shayna Baszler slams Becky Lynch for getting pregnant while being a champion: I think its garbage

WWE star Shayna Baszler criticised Becky Lynch for getting pregnant while being a RAW champion and called her decision “garbage.” Check out what she had to say.
Becky Lynch and her fiancé are expecting a child and the wrestler announced the news of her pregnancy last month. While her fans and people from her industry instantly showered her with love and congratulated the wrestler, it turns out the news did not go down well with wrestling star Shayna Baszler who recently called Becky’s pregnancy “garbage” and criticised her for getting pregnant while possessing the RAW championship. On Monday Night RAW earlier this year, Becky made a surprise appearance and announced that she is taking a break from the wrestling scene to focus on her baby.

Becky showed up at the show to relinquish her Raw Women's Championship belt to Asuka, who won the Money In The Banks match. The 33-year-old WWE champion said to Asuka, “You go be a champion because I'm going to go be a mother.” While Asuka was over the moon after receiving the title, Shayna mentioned that it was “ridiculous” how Becky gave away her championship. She was a part of the women's MITB ladder match that took place in May, but The Queen of Spades was unable to fight her competitors to win the Briefcase and the match ended with Asuka’s victory.

“I think it's garbage. She had responsibilities to uphold as 'the champion' of the division. Don't leave the division in an uproar and then hand your title away to whoever you feel [deserves it]. It's ridiculous. Everyone is like, 'Oh, that's so wonderful. Blah, blah, blah.' But, if that was your daughter, you would smack her upside the head and be like, 'You need to be smarter,’” she said during her latest appearance on The Bump.

