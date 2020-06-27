WWE News: SmackDown opens with heartwarming tribute focused on The Undertaker journey in the wrestling scene

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown featured a moving tribute focused on The Undertaker’s remarkable journey in the wrestling scene. Read on to know more.

The Undertaker finally announced his retirement from the wrestling scene in the finale episode of his five-part documentary series, Undertaker: The Last Ride. Taker has been an inseparable part of WWE for the past 30 years left the fans emotional with his latest decision to finally say goodbye to the world of wrestling. During the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE featured a special tribute for one of its most cherished wrestlers of all time. Commentator Michael Cole opened the show by addressing Taker’s retirement.

The started out focused on Taker’s glorious journey in the wrestling ring. In the finale episode, Taker confirmed that his Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania was his final match. And WWE decided to re-air the power-packed match from WrestleMania 36 for Taker’s fans. After Taker’s retirement announcement, Styles, who had the honour of being the Deadman’s final opponent, wrote, “Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania. If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide.”

In the finale episode, while reflecting on the reason why he finally decided to retire from professional wrestling with his last match being the epic Boneyard Match. "My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day, that's really all that matters. And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children," he said.

