WWE News: Sonya Deville’s betrayal leaves Mandy Rose ‘overwhelmed’ and distraught

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the truth behind sabotaged date between Mandy Rose and Otis was finally revealed and it was shocking! Since the last couple of SmackDown episodes, WWE has been teasing a new gimmick for a superstar. Now, in the latest episode, the mysterious figure intervened in Mandy Rose, Otis, and Dolph Ziggler’s feud. The show aired a previously unseen video that ended up taking people by surprise. In the clip, the hooded figure said, “The truth will be heard.”

Following this, another video was played. This clip was from the night of the originally planned date between Mandy Rose and Otis. The video revealed that it was Sonya Deville who sabotaged their date. It featured Sonya sending Otis a message from Mandy’s phone to give him a wrong idea about where the date was going to take place. Due to this confusion, Otis gets late for the date and Dolph ends up running their date night.

The show did not feature Sonya's explanation about the video as Mandy rushed away, clearly shattered after the shocking revelation and the betrayal of her best friend. The revelation also left Otis fuming with anger. Backstage, Mandy was still trying to come to terms with her friend's unexpected betrayal. “I am really overwhelmed right now. Why? Oh my god! She is like a sister to me. Did I do something wrong? Did I do something to her? I am sorry, I can’t talk right now,” the WWE star said. ALSO READ: WWE News: Roman Reigns sends a video message to a hospitalised young fan who had WrestleMania 36 tickets

