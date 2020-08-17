WWE News: Sonya Deville updates fans post attempted kidnapping by a stalker: A very frightening experience

Sonya Deville was a victim of a kidnapping attempt by a stalker and is thankfully safe as revealed by the WWE wrestler herself on Twitter. Read below for more details about the charges put forth on the man.

In what was a terrifying incident, WWE wrestler Sonya Deville was almost kidnapped by a stalker, as reported by ESPN. Phillip A. Thomas was arrested at Deville's home in Lutz, California and is charged with three felonies - attempted armed kidnapping, armed burglary and aggravated stalking, while also being charged with misdemeanour criminal mischief. Thomas is being held without bond. Sheriff Chad Chronister of The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared details about the horrific incident revealing that the alleged crime was being planned by Phillip for eight months while he stalked the 26-year-old wrestler on social media for years.

According to The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release, Thomas entered the house through a back sliding-glass door at the wee hours of the morning after Sonya had fallen asleep. His entry triggered an alarm which thankfully woke Deville up and she along with a guest saw Phillip through the window and fled the house while calling 911. When the police arrived, Thomas was still inside the house and was carrying a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace and other personal items.

Moreover, Phillip cut a hole in a patio screen early in the night where he hid for three-four hours to gauge at what was happening inside the house through the windows. Thomas went from his South Carolina home to Florida and told deputies that he was planning to take Sonya hostage.

"Our deputies are unveiling the suspect's disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years," Chronister shared in a statement to ESPN and added, "Our deputies arrived within minutes and arrested this man who was clearly on a mission to inflict harm."

Meanwhile, Sonya took to Twitter to update fans while thanking them for their love and concern. "Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance," Deville tweeted.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted to Sonya, "Sending you love, positivity and prayers," while Tyson Kidd wrote, "I’m really glad you’re ok. Much love."

