WWE News: Stephanie McMahon wants to see CM Punk and AJ Lee make an in ring return

Stephanie McMahon was all praises for former WWE wrestler AJ Lee saying that she would love for her to be back in the wrestling company. She also felt that CM Punk making an in-ring return would be an interesting choice.

CM Punk and AJ Lee, at one point, were the cornerstones of WWE. For quite a few years, the couple dominated the wrestling scene and were even titleholders while being the best in the business. However, in 2014, after Punk's ill-fated departure from WWE which was anything but amicable, AJ followed suit a year later. The two got married in June 2014 and are enjoying wedded bliss since then, given their common personalties. Recently, Punk shocked everyone when he made his WWE return, but it wasn't as an in-ring performer!

Currently, the 41-year-old wrestler plays the role of an analyst in the F1 show, WWE Backstage, alongside hosts Renee Young and Booker T. During one of the episodes, Punk reiterated that he is not interested in coming back to WWE as an in-ring wrestler. Very recently, AJ took to Twitter as well to shut down the rumours of a possible WWE return. However, in a recent interview with Metro UK, WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon revealed that she would love for the couple to make an in-ring return.

"I personally enjoy watching both of them perform. I think Punk’s been pretty vocal that he’s not interested in an in-ring return right now, but for sure, that would be interesting. And I would love to see AJ Lee back in the women’s division," Stephanie shared with Metro UK.

Furthermore, McMahon gave major props to AJ calling her an "incredibly compelling character" while noting that some of the most interesting and intriguing storylines were with AJ. "I think she deserves as much credit as every other woman on our roster," the Billion Dollar Princess added.

Talking about how no one should be overlooked, the 43-year-old stated that she's a huge fan of AJ Lee.

