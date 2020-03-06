WWE News: Steve Austin announces WWE return; Booked for upcoming episode of RAW; Details Inside

After a long break, Steve Austin has finally announced that he will feature in WWE’s upcoming RAW episode. Read on to know more.

Wrestling star Steve Austin has been booked for the next episode of WWE RAW and it is going to be one action-packed night! Stone Cold Steve Austin shared the news with his fans on Twitter. “Austin 3:16 says I will be live on monday night raw on 3/16!! oh hell yeah!!!,” he wrote. The last time he entered the WWE ring was in September 2019 and he staged a signature beer bash with AJ Styles. Since then, his fans have been waiting to see the wrestler back in action.

Reacting to his announcement, an excited fan wrote, “3/16 should be a national holiday and that’s the bottom line.” “Awesome! My 5 year old son is finally getting into wrestling and I’ve been telling him about you. He’s ready to witness it live,” another tweet read. “You make the show better and that’s the bottom line !!” another fan wrote. His fans also suggested the names of various wrestlers Austin could face in the ring during the event.

Check out the post here:

AUSTIN 3:16 SAYS I WILL BE LIVE ON MONDAY NIGHT RAW on 3/16!! OH HELL YEAH!!!#316DAY — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 5, 2020

Considering WrestleMania 36 is just a month away, the fans are hoping WWE will include Austin in the much-anticipated event after his RAW appearance. His addition to the line-up will surely make the event more interesting. Meanwhile, WrestleMania 36 set the internet on fire after the company announced that the event will feature a fight between John Cena and The Fiend. Last week, Cena finally made an appearance on the show and was welcomed with lot of cheer. During the episode, it was announced that the wrestler turned actor will lock horn with Bray Wyatt.

