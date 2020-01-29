WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin REVEALS if he would consider returning to wrestling post Edge's comeback

Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke candidly about Edge's epic wrestling comeback at Royal Rumble 2020. The WWE Hall of Famer also revealed if he would consider an in-ring return post seeing Edge's comeback, as both suffered from serious neck injuries.

While Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair were declared winners at Royal Rumble 2020 and will be heading to Wrestlemania 36, it was Edge's comeback return that really got WWE Universe on their feet. The big pop that Adam Copeland got post his return to the WWE still rings in our ears! What made it all the more emotional was the fact that The Rated-R Superstar had to retire from wrestling nine years ago because of serious neck injuries. But, just like Daniel Bryan, Edge worked hard and is back with a bang!

Not only that, but the 46-year-old wrestler has already signed a lucrative three-year deal with the wrestling company. During The Steve Austin Show podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold got candid about Edge's return to WWE and whether he would consider an in-ring return as well after seeing Adam's in-ring comeback. Stone Cold, too, had to retire from wrestling because of severe neck injuries. However, don't expect Mr. 3:16 to ever make a wrestling comeback as she stated, "Basically you’re asking me, based on Edge’s return, would I consider making a return? No. Whatever Edge is doing has nothing to do with me. I’m done. I’ve already said I’m done."

“When I see a guy whose kinda had a similar type of neck situation as I had, or neck surgery in general, and to leave the business when he did nine years ago and then come back, I’m like 'Ok. Man, be careful out there.' You know?" Stone Cold shared and added, "Cause I haven’t seen you in action. And we know it’s a very physical business. You can get hurt any time, anyway. It can be very dangerous. So just please be careful.”

Meanwhile, Edge was betrayed by his Rated RKO partner Randy Orton in this week's Monday Night Raw. It definitely seems as though the two ex-tag team partners will be having a match at Wrestlemania 36.

