WWE News: Tag team champions The Revival are officially released from WWE

Tag team champions The Revival have been officially released from WWE and are now free to pursue other opportunities in the world of wrestling.

After months of speculation about their future in WWE, Tag team champions The Revival have been officially released by the company. Reportedly, the tag team was offered some very impressive contracts but they refused to renew their contract with the platform, Sportskeeda reported. The professional wrestling tag team, which consisted of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, wanted creative control over their content and WWE was unwilling to offer that to them. The team marked their debut on the platform on July 17, 2014, and have now officially ended their six-year run on the platform.

Last month, it was reported that Daniel Wheeler aka Dash Wilder picked out the name that he will use after leaving WWE. According to a report by Wrestling news, the 32-year-old wrestling star has trademarked the name Cash Wheeler for his career outside WWE. He had to change the name because WWE has the trademark on Dash Wilder and his real name is Daniel Wheeler. Following their release, the two revealed their new names. According to their twitter accounts, Dash Wilder will now be known as Cash Wheeler while Scott Dawson has changed his in-ring name to Dax Harwood.

Earlier this year, The Revivals applied to trademark the terms “say Yeah,” “top guys” and “no flips, just fists.” After getting out of WWE, the two are now free to do whatever they want with their wrestling careers. Just like these two wrestlers, WWE superstar Matt Hardy also left the company to become a free agent last month. He said he wanted to explore his options and needed more creative freedom.

ALSO READ: WWE News: Renee Young commemorates 3rd year anniversary with Jon Moxley: Married an absolute hunk of a man

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :SportskeedaYouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More