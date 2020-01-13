WWE News: Taya Valkyrie REVEALS the list of WWE wrestlers she wants to wrestle in 2020

During her recent interview, Taya Valkyrie revealed the names WWE stars she wants to wrestle this year.

Wrestling Knockout Champion Taya Valkyrie is looking forward to locking horns with World Champion Riho in the wrestling ring. During the latest Impact Wrestling's media scrum for Hard to Kill, Taya was asked about the inter-promotional matches she would like to have in 2020. Stating that her list is endless, the wrestler said she would like to battle Riho and also said that she would break her in half. Taya mentioned that many Women wrestlers are working hard and pushing themselves to perform better but if she was given a chance to pick her opponent, she would pick Riho.

Talking about her dream matches, the wrestler stated that she would like to fight with Charlotte Flair, Mia Yim, who she has only wrestled once, and Candice LeRae. She also mentioned that she would also like to wrestle AEW’s Chelsea Green and Britt Baker, Wrestling Inc. reported Taya said that if the wrestling community comes together this year, it would make way for these dream matches to become a reality. In the upcoming Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill match, Taya Valkyrie will be seen defending her title against Jordynne Grace and ODB.

Meanwhile, following her match with Charlotte Flair this past week on WWE RAW, Sarah Logan, one of the competitors Taya is looking forward to battle, came out and said that she is "done wrestling." On the latest episode of WWE‘s Monday Night Raw, the wrestler was scheduled to lock horn with Charlotte in the ring. However, the episode took a shocking turn after Logan tried to take advantage of her opponent before the match by attacking her. The movie move, however, did not work out for the wrestler as Flair got the better of Logan and stood tall. The incident prompted Logan to vent on Twitter. Voicing her frustration the wrestler posted a video of her segment with Flair and wrote, “I’m done wrestling.”

Read More