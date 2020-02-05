WWE News: Timothy Thatcher and Killer Kross signed by wrestling company; to report to WWE Performance Center

WWE revealed recently that they have signed the hottest free agents Timothy Thatcher and Killer Kross to the wrestling company. Furthermore, the two wrestlers will be reporting to the WWE Performance Center.

In some good news for wrestling fans, two of the hottest free agents Timothy Thatcher and Kevin Kesar aka Killer Kross have signed with WWE. Revealed first by Ryan Satin on WWE Backstage, Timothy and Kross will be reporting to the WWE Performance Center, while no other details have been revealed as of yet. We will have to wait to find out if the two new joinees will be sent to NXT or RAW and SmackDown. However, both come with years of experience to boast about and it will indeed be interesting to see what roles they will eventually play in WWE.

For the unversed, Timothy Thatcher is well known for his time on Evolve as he is the longest-reigning champion in the wrestling company. Furthermore, the wrestler is in close equation with current NXT UK Champion Walter, as the duo, along with Marcel Barthel were a part of the Ringkampf faction. On the other hand, Killer Kross was earlier with Impact Wrestling and was granted release in December 2019. Immediately, he caught every wrestling company's eyes. However, WWE ended up winning the battle! In September 2019, Kross' girlfriend and wrestler Scarlett Bordeaux signed with WWE and is also reporting to the WWE Performance Center.

Here's how Timothy and Kross' close confidant Walter reacted to the WWE signings:

Which WWE signing are you most excited about - Timothy Thatcher or Killer Kross? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

"While details are still scarce in regards to Kross' signing, we're told the deal came together in recent weeks amidst interest from every major promotion," Ryan had reported during The Satin Sheet.

