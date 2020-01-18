WWE News: Triple H apologises to Paige after being slammed for making a ‘terrible’ sex joke

WWE Vice President Triple H has officially apologised to Paige for making a tasteless sex joke. Here’s what he said.

WWE vice president Triple H has issued a public apology on social media, for cracking a "terrible joke" about Paige, one of WWE’s top female stars, The former professional wrestler was recently slammed by his fans for making a “tasteless” and “classless” joke about Page. In the joke, he questioned whether former wrestler Paige knew how many children she had. Earlier this week during a media interaction, Triple H was asked about Edge and Paige’s future in WWE and while elaborating on the topic, out of nowhere, he insinuated that the female wrestler was sexually promiscuous.

He started by saying that he is a big fan of both the female wrestlers and would love to see them back in action. Then talking specifically about Paige, the wrestler said that Paige probably has kids but does not know about them. Later, Paige reacted to his statement and tweeted, “Even my boss jokes about me… no wonder you guys still do it, too.” Instantly after his remarks went viral, his fans criticised him on Twitter.

Even my boss jokes about me.. no wonder you guys still do it too. https://t.co/dOmZAiwvyX — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 13, 2020

“This was disappointing by HHH and lacked class," a fan wrote. “That’s not a joke, the intent and what he implied was horrible, you have good fans who do really love you. Please pay attention to them your family and none of the negativity. You already said 2020 is yours,” another stated. Following the criticism, Triple H wrote on Twitter that he reached out to the female wrestler, whose real name is Araya-Jade Bevis, and apologised for his remarks. “I’ve reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a terrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anyone else,” he tweeted.

I’ve reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a terrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anyone else. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2020

