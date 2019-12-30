WWE News: Triple H has THIS to say to naysayers complaining NXT UK brand was created for a hidden agenda

Triple H had some choice words to say to the naysayers' complaining that NXT UK was created by WWE to sign many UK stars and prevent the growth of British wrestling. Read below to know more about what Hunter had to say on the same.

NXT UK was launched for the first time in 2016 and put popular British wrestlers like Peter Dunne, Tyler Bate and Rhea Ripley on a global WWE map. In 2018, the first tapings took place, under the trusted guidance of NXT captain Triple H. However, many naysayers have commented that NXT UK was created as a hidden agenda by WWE to sign many UK stars and prevent the growth of British wrestling. However, Hunter had some choice words to say while speaking on WWE's After The Bell podcast.

Talking about how people were misunderstood about WWE going to the UK because of "small thinking" or "short-sightedness," Hunter stated that "these indies" which pay wrestlers $25 when they promised $75 will perish soon. It's the ones that have a ring that doesn't hold up as well as no medical care and the ones who don't care about their wrestlers. They are more concerned about booking you to see extra tickets as said wrestler was getting some buzz. On the other hand, WWE wants to work with the ones who are cultured and were cultivating talent while encouraging to get better with promos and guiding them on right and wrong during their matches.

There's also the question of having equipment that was functioning and having medical care in case of an injury instead of lying there for 45 minutes while trying to figure out if they could get an ambulance or call an uber.

ALSO READ: WWE News: Has Triple H been in touch with CM Punk since the latter's debut in WWE Backstage? FIND OUT

"All those things were important to us and those were the people we partnered with and let people work for. From what I’ve been told, the system has changed a lot and there’s a lot more of them policing it and the talent being able to police it," Hunter shared and concluded, "There are reasons some [promotions] thrive and some don’t."

Read More