WWE News: Triple H on how Roman Reigns will be taken out of Wrestlemania 36: It will unfold in a unique way

Triple H spoke candidly about Roman Reigns opting out of his Wrestlemania 36 match against Goldberg for the Universal Championship. Read below to know what Triple H had to share on the same.

In a surprise move, it was recently announced that Roman Reigns had made the decision to opt out of Wrestlemania 36, due to concern regarding his health. Given how the WWE wrestler was battling Leukemia, his immunocompromised state could prove hazardous, especially with the coronavirus outbreak. Roman was supposed to battle Goldberg for the Universal Champion with the match truly being main-event worthy! Now, the waiting game begins for the revelation of who will replace Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 36.

However, Triple H, in an interview with ESPN MMA, shared that Roman will be taken out of the match in a unique way and that he doesn't want to spoil the ending before Wrestlemania 36 takes place. "Roman has his situation and his reasons for doing the things he's doing, but I will say from our standpoint and the storyline standpoint, it's going to play out in a unique manner and we want it to play out that way. I don't want to give away the ending of the movie before the movie takes place," Hunter shared.

"Everybody just has to watch and see how this unfolds. It will unfold in a unique way and I think it will be meaningful for everybody," Triple H added.

If rumours are to be believed, WWE is considering Braun Strowman as a viable opponent for Goldberg at Wrestlemania 36.

In a heartfelt Instagram video, about his decision to opt out of Wrestlemania 36, Roman shared with his fans, "For all my fans, you know I'm sorry I didn't get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain. But sometimes things are more important and I had to make a choice for me and my family. I still love this game, I still love pro wrestling and sports entertainment. I still love being in the ring."

