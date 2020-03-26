WWE News: Triple H lays out an ultimatum for Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano

Triple H addressed the feud between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano and laid out an ultimatum. Read on to find out what it is.

Triple H finally addressed Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano’s feud and it seems like the NXT stars will finally settle their long-running rivalry. Reacting to the issue between the two wrestlers, Triple H asked them to join him in the ring and announced that Tommaso (34) and Johnny (32) will lock horns in a fight scheduled to take place on April 8. He announced that the fight will take place in an empty building, housing only a ring and a referee in it.

The 50-year-old WWE champion stated that while he understands that they have valid reasons to fight, he cannot let them endanger themselves and others because of their rivalry. The wrestler also stated that he had a similar issue with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. The two continued to argue with the WWE superstar standing between them. He said the match will decide who will become the face of this company. Johnny said he will win the match and will also make Tommaso realise that he is a monster.

Check out WWE's post:

As WWE announced new matches, fans are gearing up for its upcoming WrestleMania 36 event. Considering the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, earlier this month WWE announced that the upcoming show will be taped audience free. They also announced that for the first time in history, the event will be held over two nights and will take place at multiple locations. The show, which is scheduled to stream live on April 4 and April 5, will feature various highly anticipated fights including one between Edge and Randy Orton.

Reportedly, the event will not Rey Mysterio, as announced initially. According to a report by Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE star is currently in quarantine due to the COVID 19 health crisis. According to a report by Johns Hopkins University, about 471,400 people have been diagnosed with the deadly disease globally. While 114,000 people have recovered, the disease has claimed the lives of 21,000. ALSO READ: Nikki Bella REVEALS ex boyfriend John Cena edited his chapter in her upcoming memoir

